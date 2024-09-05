 
Olivia Munn opens up about her breast cancer journey

Olivia Munn shares major update regarding her breast cancer journey in a social media post

September 05, 2024

Olivia Munn reveals a few details about her breast cancer journey on her social media platform.

While speaking in a new video, posted on her Instagram page, the actress revealed about her breast cancer timeline after receiving messages from people who had previously asked her about it.

In this regard, Munn stated, “I’ve gotten lots of DMs and questions about my breast cancer timeline so I thought that I should clearly lay it out for you guys. I hope that by doing so it helps others who have gone through it or are going through it right now.”

Moreover, the Newsroom star who was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer in April 2023 added, “Maybe feel a little comforted and knowing that I’ve gone down the same path and I’m doing okay.”

It is worth mentioning that a written timeline of Olivia's breast cancer journey was then displayed on the screen.

Additionally, back in April 2023, the X-Men: Apocalypse star received her bilateral breast cancer diagnosis, resulting in a "nipple delay, lymph node dissection and double mastectomy" the following month.

According to People, Munn then had egg retrieval in June 2023, breast reconstruction in September 2023, Lupron treatment in November 2023, partial hysterectomy/oophorectomy in April 2024 and arimidex treatment in August 2024.

