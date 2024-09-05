UK navy personnel dead after helicopter crash in Channel

The Royal Navy's Merlin helicopter from 820 Naval Air Squadron, fires flares after being airborne from HMS Prince of Wales, while embarked for NATO Exercise Steadfast Defender 2024, at an undisclosed location in this handout image released on February 28, 2024. — Reuters

LONDON: A member of Britain's Royal Navy has died after a Merlin helicopter crashed in the Channel during a night-flying exercise alongside an aircraft carrier, the armed force said Thursday.



"It is with great sadness that we must report a member of the Royal Navy has died following a training incident last night," the navy said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with the family — who have been informed — and all those affected at this sad time. A full investigation will take place."

The statement added that the incident involved a Merlin Mk4 helicopter — primarily used to deploy marine commandos — which "ditched" in the Channel off the coast of southwest England.

It had been taking part in night-time exercises with HMS Queen Elizabeth, one of the UK's two flagship aircraft carriers.

"There were no other fatalities or serious injuries," the statement noted.

HMS Queen Elizabeth, which launched in 2014, is "the largest and most powerful vessel ever constructed for the Royal Navy" and capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft, according to the defence ministry.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "deeply saddened" by the "tragic death".

"My thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this painful time," he added on X.

The UK leader also paid tribute to the aircraft carrier's crew, who helped in the search-and-rescue operation.

Defence Secretary John Healey called news of the death "dreadful".