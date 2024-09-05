 
Geo News

Cher fears for son's life amid sobriety struggles: Source

Cher has reportedly grown apart from son Elijah due to his history with substance abuse

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2024

Photo: Cher fears for son’s life amid sobriety struggles: Source
Photo: Cher fears for son’s life amid sobriety struggles: Source

Cher is reportedly really concerned about her estranged son Elijah.

For the unversed, the 42-year-old son of the singing sensation has been battling against substance for a while, and an insider shared with In Touch Weekly on the matter, “Cher is estranged from Elijah right now.”

Nonetheless, they claimed that the mother’s love has gotten the best of her, and she really wants to help her son kick off the habit, which he reportedly inherited from his father.

The insider went on to claim, “But she still loves him dearly and would do anything to help him stay sober and healthy.”

The confidante also revealed to the publication, “It’s every mother’s worst nightmare. Cher lives in constant fear of getting that call that Elijah has died of an overdose.”

“Cher’s tried to intervene so many times, to force him to get help,” the source continued and addressed, “Elijah insists that he’s fine and that his mother’s just trying to control him.”

Wrapping up the chat, the source maintained, “But Cher feels certain that her son is in serious trouble right now, and she can’t just stand by and watch as he self-destructs.”

Sir Anthony Hopkins' biggest regret revealed
Sir Anthony Hopkins' biggest regret revealed
Gracie Abrams unveils how 'support' in music made a 'difference'
Gracie Abrams unveils how 'support' in music made a 'difference'
Pregnant Cardi B gushes over her baby boy
Pregnant Cardi B gushes over her baby boy
Jon Hamm advised against Jennifer Aniston joint project: Report
Jon Hamm advised against Jennifer Aniston joint project: Report
Florence Pugh changes relationship status again
Florence Pugh changes relationship status again
Molly-Mae Hague shares 'weird' bridal dress shopping after Tommy Fury split video
Molly-Mae Hague shares 'weird' bridal dress shopping after Tommy Fury split
Amazon Prime Video greenlights 'Reacher' spinoff
Amazon Prime Video greenlights 'Reacher' spinoff
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber enjoy private time after welcoming son: Report
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber enjoy private time after welcoming son: Report