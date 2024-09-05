Photo: Cher fears for son’s life amid sobriety struggles: Source

Cher is reportedly really concerned about her estranged son Elijah.

For the unversed, the 42-year-old son of the singing sensation has been battling against substance for a while, and an insider shared with In Touch Weekly on the matter, “Cher is estranged from Elijah right now.”

Nonetheless, they claimed that the mother’s love has gotten the best of her, and she really wants to help her son kick off the habit, which he reportedly inherited from his father.

The insider went on to claim, “But she still loves him dearly and would do anything to help him stay sober and healthy.”

The confidante also revealed to the publication, “It’s every mother’s worst nightmare. Cher lives in constant fear of getting that call that Elijah has died of an overdose.”

“Cher’s tried to intervene so many times, to force him to get help,” the source continued and addressed, “Elijah insists that he’s fine and that his mother’s just trying to control him.”

Wrapping up the chat, the source maintained, “But Cher feels certain that her son is in serious trouble right now, and she can’t just stand by and watch as he self-destructs.”