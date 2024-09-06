Nicole Kidman reveals her daughters' little mischiefs

Daughters of Nicole Kidman love her wardrobe, as she reveals whenever they get into her closet, everything explodes.



At her The Perfect Couple premiere in Los Angeles, the Oscar winner told Entertainment Tonight that her teenage daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret loved to steal her clothes.

"They go into my closet and it looks like a bomb's hit it," the Eyes Wide Shut actress said. "They go crazy in there," adding, "And then they just take a T-shirt! But they wreak havoc."

In a conversation about one of her daughters, the mother-of-four earlier remembered the time her 16-year-old kid went to a fashion show with her for the first time.

"She’s about to turn 16," she told Vogue Australia. "That’s what I told her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show. She’s wanted to go for a long time."

"That was her foray into it, and that was it," Nicole noted "I'm like, 'No, no more.' It’s a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her."