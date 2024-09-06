Meghan Markle keeps ‘authentic story' safe under new rule

Meghan Markle has kept mum about the Royal Family in order to keep her brand alive.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has stopped speaking about injustices of the institutions ever-since her Netflix documentary titled ‘Harry & Meghan,’ has taken a deliberate move to promote her lifestyle company.

Personal branding guru Amelia Sordell tells The Sun: "She and Harry, as a branded couple, have made a mistake in previous years of giving too much of their authentic story - which meant that people can perceive them in a way that they can't control.

"By stepping back now, she is likely recalibrating her public persona to better align with the wholesome, family-oriented image that American Riviera Orchard aims to project."

"Your personal brand has to mirror who you are as a person," Amelia added.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.