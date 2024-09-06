Reese Witherspoon dating private-equity financier Oliver Haarmann: Source

Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann are taking their romance up a notch .



As per People magazine, the couple has moved up from being friends to being lovers as they were spotted enjoying date night in New York City on September 4, making their second outing together in over a month.

This time the couple stepped out for the Assouline opening event.

For their day out, Witherspoon was seen wearing a half sleeved black shirt paired with matching strappy heels while Financier Haarmann sported khaki colored pants and a light-blue button-up shirt under a darker-blue blazer.

He completed his look with a dark-colored belt matching his shoes.

A source told the outlet, “They’re friends and it’s just casual.”

Previously, Witherspoon and Haarmann were photographed together in the Big Apple on July 30.

At the time a source said to the publisher that they were "friends," while a second insider revealed, the Legally Blonde actress was "taking things slow when it comes to dating.”

"She enjoys it but doesn't want it to be a big focus. She's busy with work and her son. These are her biggest priorities,” the tipster tattled.

It is pertinent to mention that Witherspoon finalized her divorce from Jim Toth after 12 years of marriage.