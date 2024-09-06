 
Geo News

Reese Witherspoon dating private-equity financier Oliver Haarmann: Source

The couple was spotted enjoying date night on Thursday September 4, in New York City

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2024

Reese Witherspoon dating private-equity financier Oliver Haarmann: Source
Reese Witherspoon dating private-equity financier Oliver Haarmann: Source

Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann are taking their romance up a notch .

As per People magazine, the couple has moved up from being friends to being lovers as they were spotted enjoying date night in New York City on September 4, making their second outing together in over a month.

This time the couple stepped out for the Assouline opening event.

For their day out, Witherspoon was seen wearing a half sleeved black shirt paired with matching strappy heels while Financier Haarmann sported khaki colored pants and a light-blue button-up shirt under a darker-blue blazer.

He completed his look with a dark-colored belt matching his shoes.

A source told the outlet, “They’re friends and it’s just casual.”

Previously, Witherspoon and Haarmann were photographed together in the Big Apple on July 30.

At the time a source said to the publisher that they were "friends," while a second insider revealed, the Legally Blonde actress was "taking things slow when it comes to dating.”

"She enjoys it but doesn't want it to be a big focus. She's busy with work and her son. These are her biggest priorities,” the tipster tattled.

It is pertinent to mention that Witherspoon finalized her divorce from Jim Toth after 12 years of marriage.

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after Prince William, Harry's UK reunion
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after Prince William, Harry's UK reunion
Taylor Swift receives warm welcome by Chiefs amid football season
Taylor Swift receives warm welcome by Chiefs amid football season
Jennifer Aniston responds to Matthew Perry biopic, 'Friends' stars agree
Jennifer Aniston responds to Matthew Perry biopic, 'Friends' stars agree
Meghan Markle forced to take huge decision as brand faces setback
Meghan Markle forced to take huge decision as brand faces setback
Ben Affleck forced Jennifer Lopez to make huge sacrifice before divorce filing
Ben Affleck forced Jennifer Lopez to make huge sacrifice before divorce filing
Sofia Richie flashes diamond necklace honoring her baby girl 'Eloise'
Sofia Richie flashes diamond necklace honoring her baby girl 'Eloise'
Queen Elizabeth II recalled as ‘terrific mimic' in heartwarming confession
Queen Elizabeth II recalled as ‘terrific mimic' in heartwarming confession
Shakira breaks silence over alleged tax fraud case after one year
Shakira breaks silence over alleged tax fraud case after one year