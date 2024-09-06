Meghan Markle forced to take huge decision as brand faces setback

Meghan Markle has been forced to make a huge decision after facing major setback regarding her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard (ARO).



As per The Express, Meghan and her team have “hit a roadblock” after the US Patent and Trademark Office rejected the Duchess’ bid to use the name.

According to sources, the former Suits star’s team is now considering backup options as they take inspiration from Kim Kardashian's successful rebranding of her shapewear line from Kimono to Skims.

"The team are thinking of backups as we speak just in case," the source said. "They've been put into a bit of a last-minute spin but they're not too worried because they are aware that Kim K also changed her brand name after launch and it still did amazingly well.

"It will be a rather costly measure if they have to change the name at this late stage due to all the branding, but it won't be the end of the world,” they added.

The publication shared that Meghan’s trademark was denied due to American Riviera being a common nickname for the Santa Barbara area, making it difficult to trademark.

"It seems American Riviera Orchard has received several office actions," added the source. "But these are routine and expected when filing for trademarks."