Zoe Kravitz appears for rare outing with her dad post 'Blink Twice' release

Zoë Kravitz and her father Lenny Kravitz appeared while holding hands during an outing in New York City on Thursday.

While leaving the taping of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Catwoman actress, put on a casual ensemble featuring a colorful top.

Meanwhile, her rockstar dad showed off his abs in a black see-through shirt layered beneath a brown, leather jacket.

According to Daily Mail, Zoë, who recently made her feature film directorial debut with Blink Twice, a provocative thriller starring her fiancé Channing Tatum, had a sweet father–daughter moment with her dad as he held her hand while heading towards the car.

Moreover, the actress was among the stars scheduled to appear in early episodes of The Drew Barrymore Show's upcoming fifth season, which is set to air following the Monday, September 9 premiere date, as reported by the outlet.

Additionally, for her appearance on the silver screen siren's daytime talk show, Zoë donned a forest green button-down blouse with the sleeves rolled up, and she teamed the casual top with loose-fitting jeans in a medium wash and black canvas sneakers.

As per the publication, she styled her raven black tresses in a tight, slicked back topknot and threw on a pair of slim, oval-shaped sunglasses while keeping a dewy makeup look with peach-toned blush and a glossy pink lip.

This father-daughter appearance came shortly after Zoë's latest film Blink Twice was released on August 23.

As far as the film is concerned, in the black comedy psychological thriller film, Tatum, whom she got engaged to in October 2023 after working with him on the movie and dating for two years, stars as a tech billionaire named Slater King.