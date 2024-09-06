Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to forget about King Charles, royal family

Meghan Markle has been urging Prince Harry to focus on his life in the U.S. and leave his royal past behind as he approaches his 40th birthday.



Speaking with GB News, royal expert Svar Nanan-Sen claimed that the Duchess of Sussex wants Harry to prioritize their young family and forget about his life in UK.

Amid speculation about Harry's potential return to the UK, Meghan is said to be pushing him to embrace his life as a father to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and forget about his father, King Charles, and the rest of the royal family drama.

During a discussion, the expert was asked, “A number of reports appear to suggest that Meghan wants Harry to look forward now, rather than constantly looking back and be bitter about the past 40 years because he's halfway through his life and what’s next for him?”

To which Svar replied, “That makes sense. He's got a young family in the US with Meghan and his two children, Archie and Lilibet.”

“I think fatherhood is a very important thing for Harry and something that he's really enjoying, but also he has other projects that he can work on,” Svar continued.

“We know how successful the Invictus Games is at the moment. He announced that there is going to be one in 2025 in Vancouver which they're gearing up for currently and there's also the one that's going to be based in the UK, in Birmingham in 2027.”