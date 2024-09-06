Prince Harry thinks Prince William, Kate Middleton are inferior aristocratics

Prince Harry has seemingly started to take after his new family who believe the Windsors to be inferior in aristocratic terms.

Royal commentator Sarah Vine made comments like this about the Duke of Sussex.

Everything has been shared in one of her pieces for the Daily Mail.

She began the piece by saying, “It may be too hard to resist, given the history between the two families.”

But “There’s no doubt that the Spencers have always considered the upstart Windsors somewhat inferior in aristocratic terms.”

She even went as far as to wonder whether the Duke has already adopted the Spencer’s way of thinking given his limiting life options.

It even prompted her to write, “I wouldn’t be surprised if Prince Harry, somewhat at a loss in California and with increasingly limited employment options, doesn’t gradually start to foster a stronger connection with his mother’s family, with whom his relationship is much more straightforward.”