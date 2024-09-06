'Joker: Folie à Deux' director reveals Lady Gaga’s reaction to last minute changes

Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips has revealed that most of the film’s scenes were rewritten in Joaquin Phoenix’s trailer, and also revealed Lady Gaga’s reaction to the changes.



Discussing the sequel to 2019’s Joker, Phillips told Vanity Fair: “My line about Joaquin is that he’s the tunnel at the end of the light. You think, ‘Okay, this scene works, let’s just go shoot it.’ And Joaquin’s like, ‘No, no, no, let’s just have a quick meeting about it,’ and it’s three hours later and you’re rewriting it on a napkin.”

The director went on to praise Gaga for remaining confident even with last minute changes to the scenes.

He said: “What’s great about Lady Gaga is that she really holds her own, both off camera when we’re in the trailer tearing things apart — which she probably spent the night before learning — but also on camera. It was not a small feat.”

The movie is a musical, which Gaga termed “a very big swing”, praising the film for its “audacity and complexity.”

Joker: Folie à Deux premiered during this year’s Venice International Film Festival on September 4 and has been hailed in early reviews.