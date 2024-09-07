Katy Perry 'freaked out' seeing Orlando Bloom's drastic weight loss

Orlando Bloom shared some insights of his new movie The Cut and his Fiance Katy Perry's reaction on it.



In an exclusive chat with People after the premiere of the movie at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival on Friday, the 47-year-old actor revealed that the pop singer "just freaked out".

“She watched it and was like, ‘I need a stiff drink’,” he told the outlet.

In Bloom's new Sean Ellis-directed film, he is starred as an unnamed boxer, who must drop a big chunk of his weight in order to participate in a competition.

As per the movie synopsis Bloom's character is “a retired fighter obsessed with getting back in the ring — even if it costs him his life.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor revealed that three weeks before starting the shoot he only ate "tuna and cucumber."

He went on to say, "So that we started the film at my lightest weight. And then I put on weight as we filmed.”

Due to his strict regime, at one point during the filming, he thought he "was gonna die.”

When Perry saw the premiere, she cried, “She was really moved. She knew what it took," Bloom added.