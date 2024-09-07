UK High Court sets October date to hear Sara Sharif murder trial

This image shows 10-year-old Sara Sharif. — Surrey Police handout

A trial date has been set for the father, stepmother and uncle of 10-year-old Sara Sharif who have been accused with the murder of the little girl in the United Kingdom.

Urfan Sharif, 42, his wife Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan's brother, Faisal Malik, 28, made an appearance in court via video link.

Urfan, Beinash, and Faisal, who are accused with the murder of the child after she was found dead at her home in Woking, Surrey, in August last year, are set to go on trial on October 7 and will be presented to the jury on October 14.

The three suspects travelled to Islamabad, Pakistan, with Sara's five brothers and sisters on August 9, 2023, the day before her body was found.

A previous court hearing was told police found Sara's body after receiving a call from Pakistan, at 2:47am on August 10.

The three adults were arrested on their return to the UK on September 13 and were charged two days later, with causing or allowing the death of a child.

The trio, who lived with Sara before her death, have denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty.

Sara had sustained "multiple and extensive injuries" before her death, according to a post-mortem examination. However, an inquest heard the actual cause of death had not yet been established.

According to the BBC, the trial will be heard by High Court judge Justice Cavanagh and is estimated to last up to seven weeks.