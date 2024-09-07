Rihanna turns heads with her glam amid fashion awards in NYC

Rihanna turned heads while attending the Daily Front Row's 11th Fashion Media Awards in New York City on Friday.

The Rude Boy hitmaker donned a sheer halter neck dress at the event held at The Rainbow Room atop 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

According to Daily Mail, the singer teamed her look with a bubblegum pink Alaïa teddy coat, and sandal heels that showed off her white pedicure.

The Barbadian superstar, who recently replaced Charlize Theron as the golden goddess of the J'Adore Dior campaign, made a special appearance at the event to present the Magazine Of The Year award to Katie Grand and Jahleel Weaver, as per the publication.

During the clip posted by The Daily Front Row on their Instagram, Rihanna was seen making her way to the stage, where she proceeded to throw her very pricey coat to the ground before presenting the award.



Moreover, her raven tresses cascaded down her shoulders in tight curls, and she sparkled up her look with large diamond earrings.

In terms of the makeup, the mom-of-two went for light eyeshadow to match her dress and a delicate pink lipstick.

Additionally, the star was pictured posing with Katie on the red carpet, and the duo appeared to have a blast, as per the outlet.

The British journalist, who founded the fashion magazine LOVE in 2009, sported a multi-color turtleneck dress and black heels.

As far as the awards are concerned, the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards is an annual event that celebrates the most influential figures in the fashion media industry.