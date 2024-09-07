 
Andrew Garfield pours cold water on 'Spider-Man 4' entry

September 07, 2024

Rumours were rife about Andrew Garfield joining Spider-Man 4. Now, he has burst the balloon of expectations with his denial.

Appearing at the premiere of We Live in Time, the actor was asked about whether he and Tobey Maguire are coming back to the upcoming film, according to the whispers.

"I mean, like the internet is a big place. I think there's a lot of people who will just say anything to get clicks," he told Indie Wire. "So you might have been duped, I'm afraid."

Dismissing rumours, Andrew earlier does rave about how No Way Home had impacted his character.

"It's changed his life," he shared. "He's going back knowing that he has brothers. He's going back in re-inspired to follow his destiny, his calling – the purpose of his life. By catching MJ, he got to make up for a terrible tragedy that he tried to avoid in his world.

"If he hadn't been in Peter 1's world, then it's possible MJ may have met the same fate as Gwen. His presence was a 'purpose presence' in that regard," Andrew told Collider. 

"And I think he's going back with a mind blown about the cosmos and the universe and string theory and multiple dimensionality. He's going back incredibly reinvigorated."

