Photo: Brad Pitt 'furious' at Angelina Jolie due to kids: Report

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reportedly still adamant to defeat each other in their lawsuit over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

As per the latest report of Life & Style, Brad Pitt, who is currently dating Ines De Ramon, is also mad at Angelina’s decision to sell her stake in Miraval, which he intended as a legacy for his kids.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a tipster recently tattled, “It’s a big reason why he’s so furious with Angelina.”

The source also mentioned that Brad Pitt “is passionate about it,” and believes that Angelina Jolie’s step would be unfair for their kids.

As fans will be aware, Brad and Angelina share six kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

This report comes as a shock to fans as previously Entertainment Tonight reported that Angelina Jolie’s lawyer Paul Murphy released a statement on July 17 appealing to Pitt to end the dispute, which has been going for years.

The statement read as, "While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong."