Beyoncé attends Nantucket wedding with family post birthday celebration

Beyoncé enjoyed family time at a wedding of her former personal assistant over the weekend.



The Single Ladies hitmaker attended the wedding of Sam Greenberg in Nantucket, Massachusetts on September 7 with her husband, Jay-Z and her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

In a snap posted on X, the trio was spotted dressed up to the nines at a property on the exclusive island.

Additionally, a video posted on X on the same day revealed Jay-Z smiling and waving to the camera as his wife, dressed in a floor-length floral dress, was chatting to nearby guests including the bride.

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy opted for a short bright red dress for the event and wore her hair down while finishing her look with dark sunglasses.

According to US Weekly, the Empire State of Mind singer was seen wearing a cream-colored suit with a white shirt beneath.

Moreover, the Nantucket celebration was held just a few days after Beyoncé’s 43rd birthday.

In that regard, the Halo singer shared a carousel of images that showed her relaxing in style with Jay-Z while one picture included Beyoncé holding a bunch of bright balloons.

Furthermore, she captioned her post as, “I’m so grateful for another year. Thank you for the loving birthday wishes.”

As per the publication, the birthday tribute came as Blue Ivy put her own stamp on the world away from the spotlight of her famous parents.