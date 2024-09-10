Matt Damon rejects Jennifer Lopez's attempt to discuss Ben Affleck divorce

Matt Damon has rejected Jennifer Lopez's request to discuss Ben Affleck divorce as it "was her timing" to "go viral."

During the afterparty of a new movie, Unstoppable, Lopez and Damon were spotted clasping hands and having a long deep conversation while sitting in the corner at EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton.

At the time when the picture went viral, a source close to Damon, shared with DailyMail, that Lopez was eagerly wanting to discuss her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, with Daman.

However, Damon, who has been a friend of Affleck for over 40 years, has refused to discuss his friend and the insiders said, “Matt Damon shut down any attempt that JLo made to discuss Ben at the premiere.”

The insider revealed the real reason by saying, “It was her timing that was so awkward because she would have known that pulling Matt aside at the event to have an intimate talk was going to get picked up and go viral.”

“Her whole hand on his hand was a nice touch - but he was not having any of it," the source added.

“He told her he is glad she is doing well and is thankful for her participation in the film, but he made it clear he was not there to talk about Ben at all.”