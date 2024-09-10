 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon are just 'good friends': Report

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon were spotted engaging in a 'deep conversation' during 'Unstoppable' party

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2024

Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon are just good friends: Report
Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon are just 'good friends': Report

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon are just “good friends” and nothing more.

On September 6, during the afterparty of the movie Unstoppable premiere, the two were spotted holding hands while engaging in a “deep conversation” at EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton.

“Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation,” the source told People magazine at that time, revealing the two chatted for over 20 minutes.

“The two friends laughed and spoke more seriously, and for several minutes, they clasped hands as they spoke,” the confidant added.

Commenting on the meetup, an insider now spilled to the outlet that Jennifer is "very close to Matt" and "enjoyed spending time" with him.

Ben Affleck, who co-produced the film Unstoppable, did not attend the premiere amid his ongoing divorce battle with Jennifer.

For the unversed, the filmmaker and Matt have been friends for over 40 years.

