Harvey Weinstein's health update disclosed after hospital rush

Harvey Weinstein's prison consultant has finally addressed the disgraced filmmaker’s sudden transfer to the hospital last weekend.

Weinstein, 72, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan Sunday evening from the Rikers Island jail in New York City on frequent complaints of chest pain.

His prison consultant, Craig Rothfel, has revealed that pericardiocentesis surgery was performed on Weinstein to remove fluid from his heart and lungs.

"We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein had a procedure and surgery on his heart today," Rothfeld and his publicist Juda Engelmayer said in a joint statement.

Weinstein is currently in the ICU and remains in 'pain from the procedure,' Sky News further quoted the source, adding that the former film producer is at least 'not in critical condition.'

However, there are still complaints of ‘several other serious health issues which need to be addressed,' Rothfeld added.

Rothfeld said Weinstein had not been feeling well for several weeks and was 'worsening by the day.'

Aidala said they requested that jail officials immediately move Weinstein to Bellevue 'based on his complaints to us regarding chest pains,' also warning them that the movie mogul would 'die' if officials did not take action.

In July, Weinstein was treated in hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, and Covid-19.

Weinstein is serving a prison sentence over two criminal charges including rape and sexual misconduct conviction in Los Angeles.

The incident took place in 2013 where he appeared uninvited in a woman's hotel room during a Los Angeles film festival.

He was sentenced to 16 years' in prison last year's February and is in custody in Rikers Island jail complex.

He is currently awaiting a retrial in Manhattan after a 2020 conviction for rape was overturned earlier this year in a majority decision from the Court of Appeal in New York.