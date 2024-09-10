Barry Keoghan 'may' go off grid while filming 'Peaky Blinders' movie

Barry Keoghan is a confirmed cast member for Steven Knight's 'Peaky Blinders' movie

Barry Keoghan has revealed if he’ll go method for filming the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

Barry’s role in the movie hasn’t been revealed yet, but he was confirmed for the movie last month alongside Rebecca Ferguson. The duo will be joining lead man Cillian Murphy in the Steven Knight movie.

The Saltburn star told Entertainment Weekly: “Yes, yes, yes – I can’t wait for that. [I’m a] massive, massive fan of the show, and Cillian [Murphy]’s a good friend and I f*cking admire him as an actor as well.”

He continued: “So just looking to get into that and getting my process now – I have a process I do, and I’ve not done it for a long while, so I’m excited and nervous at the same time.”

He also jokingly hinted that going method for Peaky Blinders would be hard as there was no technology in those days, so he’d have to go off grid to go method.

“They had no phones back then, so I’m going to be off my phone. Going to have to write letters,” the Eternals star joked.

The father of one then got candid about returning to a set after being in the promotional phase for some time: “Just being on set, that rusty feeling again. Just shaking off all the cobwebs. I’ve been doing a lot of promotion and I’ve been chilling, and I think people get scared when they find themselves having free time.”

Barry Keoghan concluded: “I think sometimes it’s the best thing to grow as an actor and as a person, and so I’ve had that time and I’m looking forward now to getting in and doing the creative, method-y thing.”