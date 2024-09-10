The Darkness' Justin Hawkins reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's viral video

The lead singer of The Darkness, Justin Hawkins has publicly thanked Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after recent viral video.



The recent viral video of Swift and Kelce, shows them enjoying the US Open tennis tournament in Queens, New York.

In the video, they can be seen lip syncing to The Darkness hit track I Believe In A Thing Called Love.

On Tuesday, Hawkins took to TikTok to express his appreciation for Swift and Kelce. He also recalled his own experience at the Lover hitmaker's Eras Tour in Zurich, which he attended with his daughter.

He said in the video, "they put us in a lovely VIP area, I had Chris Rock on one side, Roger Federer on the other side, and I was just dad of the year."

Adding, "and to make matters even more spectacular, Taylor Swift actually sent me a lovely letter which was waiting for me in the VIP section, talking about how much she loves the song ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’."

The singer described the Swift and Kelce's viral moment as a "heartwarming" surprise, especially as it meant a lot to his daughter.

"My little girl can’t wait to tell her friends at school," Hawkins said.