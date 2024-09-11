Prince Harry goes against wife Meghan Markle in shocking decision

Prince Harry seems to have taken a major decision regarding his rift with the Royal family as he goes against the wishes of his wife, Meghan Markle.



According to sources, the Duke of Sussex is eager to repair the damage done to the Royal family with his past criticisms as he is willing to return to a temporary royal role to support his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

However, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is said to be opposing Harry’s decision as she wants to stay away from England, reported OK! Magazine.

"Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused,” the insider said.

They added, "There have been plenty of emotional conversations and heart to hearts over the best way to handle the situation and move forward.”

“Harry wants to put an end to the feud and regrets the way that things have turned out. There's no plan B for Harry, patching things up with his family is the only option.

“It's finally hit home how difficult it will be to repair the damage caused by the various swipes at his family over the years."

But the publication noted that Harry might face opposition from his brother, Prince William, who no longer trusts him or Meghan and is unlikely to allow him to return to a royal role.