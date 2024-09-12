North Korea fires short-range missiles off east coast, South Korea military says

A test firing of a hypersonic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, January 5, 2022, in this photo. — Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Thursday, its first launch in more than two months, South Korea's military said.

Japan's Coast Guard also said a projectile, believed to be a ballistic missile fired from North Korea, had already fallen.

There had been no reports of damage from the suspected missile, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported, citing a Japanese government source.

North Korea last fired a missile on July 1, when it claimed to have successfully tested a new tactical ballistic missile capable of carrying a 4.5-ton super-large warhead.

The isolated country has also been sending balloons carrying trash across the border into the south over the last few days, a campaign kicked off in May in retaliation for anti-Pyongyang leaflets flown into the country using inflatables by South Korean activists.