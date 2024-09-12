 
Geo News

Trump-Harris debate attracted over 67 million TV viewers

Tuesday night's event was the first time the candidates in the November 5 presidential election had met face to face

By
Reuters
|

September 12, 2024

Members of the media use a screen to watch the presidential debate, as Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, US Vice President Kamala Harris attend a presidential debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, September 10, 2024. — Reuters
Members of the media use a screen to watch the presidential debate, as Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, US Vice President Kamala Harris attend a presidential debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, September 10, 2024. — Reuters

NEW YORK: The US presidential debate between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump attracted 67.1 million television viewers, according to Nielsen data released on Wednesday.

Tuesday night's event was the first time the candidates in the November 5 presidential election had met face to face.

The viewing figure tops the roughly 51 million people who watched Trump debate then-candidate President Joe Biden in June.

It does not capture the full extent of online viewing, which has grown in popularity as traditional TV audiences decline.

The record TV audience for a presidential debate occurred in 2016, when 84 million people tuned in to watch Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton debate Trump.

Republican 'noncitizen' push could penalise US voters, official warns
Republican 'noncitizen' push could penalise US voters, official warns
Iran's president visits Iraq amid Middle East tensions
Iran's president visits Iraq amid Middle East tensions
Biden, Harris and Trump visit Sept 11 sites to honour victims
Biden, Harris and Trump visit Sept 11 sites to honour victims
Hanoi flooded by swollen river as Typhoon Yagi leaves 179 dead
Hanoi flooded by swollen river as Typhoon Yagi leaves 179 dead
US elections 2024: Five takeaways from Harris-Trump debate
US elections 2024: Five takeaways from Harris-Trump debate
Mutilated girls' genitalia being sold for magic
Mutilated girls' genitalia being sold for magic
Kamala Harris puts Donald Trump on defensive in fiery debate
Kamala Harris puts Donald Trump on defensive in fiery debate
Western powers sanction Iran over missiles to Russia
Western powers sanction Iran over missiles to Russia