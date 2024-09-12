Kate Perry daughter cheers at home amid her Video Vanguard win

Katy Perry reveals cute viewer to see her win major milestone

Katy Perry is all set to receive the honor of the Video Vanguard award at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards while she has the love and support of her daughter, Daisy Dove.

The 39-year-old singer stepped out with fiance Orlando Bloom on the red carpet at New York’s UBS Arena.

In a chat during the preshow interview, the Roar singer revealed that her 4-year-old daughter was watching MTV "for the very first time."

"Don't say up too late, sweetheart. Eat your broccoli," Perry said to Daisy.

Elsewhere in her conversation, she gushed over her girl saying, "I feel good. I've had my daughter and it's changed my whole life.”

"I feel a sense of wholeness and more grounded. I'm writing songs from a place of feeling truly empowered. Feeling truly connected to my feminine divine. It's changed my life for the better,” the proud mom added.

It is pertinent to mention that Perry will mark her return to the MTV stage by performing a "career-spanning medley” as per Billboard.