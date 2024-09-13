Prince George, Charlotte, Louis becoming envious of Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

 
Prince Harry has reportedly been working towards a future for his kids that will Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet the envy of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Comments about this apparent freedom that the Sussex kids will have over their Windsor cousions has been shared by an inside source that is well placed within the royal circle.

This insider weighed in on everything during one of their most recent interviews with Express UK.

In that conversation the source explained, “Harry and Meghan are very keen to allow their children to choose their own paths.”

“They're very keen for them to focus on things they feel most passionate about while also supporting the family's causes - like the Archewell Foundation and the Invictus Games.”

“There's a conscious effort to keep the children out of the public eye as much as possible until they reach the age of 18, so they can form their own opinions and personalities.”

“Once they reach the age of maturity, it's going to be very much about what they want to do, and what they choose to support.”

“I suppose it will be like the cool cousins abroad who can live their lives the way they wish while the Wales children will be more about duty and formality.”

However its important to note that despite wanting the kids to have as normal” an upbringings as possible, “there could be the odd time the Sussex children might attend very important key events where their inclusion makes sense.”

Like “the Invictus Games in Canada next year is very much about supporting the Invictus family and building a sense of community, with attendees being encouraged to bring their children, so that's something where their inclusion would make sense. But it's not something that either Harry or Meghan want to adopt as a rule.”

