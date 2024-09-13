Oasis member Noel Gallagher's guitar sells for staggering amount

Oasis member Noel Gallagher's guitar sold for staggering amount

Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher's guitar has been sold for a staggering amount worth millions.

The Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine guitar, which was first featured in Britpop band's debut single Supersonic, only had an estimate of £60,000 to £80,000, as The Sun reported.

The 57-year-old singer's electric instrument has now been sold for whopping £132,000, almost double its estimate.

His instrument sale was a part of the Propstore online auction, which contained 60 items of rare rock memorabilia from the band's curated collection.



Other items include Noel's psychedelic golf buggy, gifted to him by ex-wife Meg Matthews.

The sale comes after the Wonderwall hitmakers announced that the band is getting back together and the famous Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, putting their decades long feud aside.

The band initially announced 14 shows with the first due to take place in Cardiff in July, followed by nights in Manchester where the band was formed in 1991 London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Oasis also added three United Kingdom dates to the tour last week with extra concerts in Manchester, London and Edinburgh.