Pakistani-American Ali Sajjad Taj announces candidacy for California Assembly

Ali Sajjad Taj speaks to an audience at an event. — Instagram/@ali_sajjad_taj

Ali Sajjad Taj to face primary elections in June 2026.

Taj's campaign aims to address issues affecting D67 residents.



If victorious, he'll be first Pakistani-American in California Assembly.



Pakistani-American Ali Sajjad Taj on Thursday officially announced his candidacy for the California State Assembly District 67 in the 2026 election.



If he succeeds, Taj will become the first Pakistani-American representative in the California State Assembly.

"I feel honoured to have the endorsements of so many distinguished personalities, including Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, who has represented this district for the last 12 years", he told Geo News in an exclusive interview.

"I intend to build a brighter future for all communities by focusing on education, public safety, affordable housing and economic growth", he added.

Earlier, in her endorsement for Taj, Quirk-Silva said: "Ali Sajjad Taj is a leader who truly understands the needs of our community and has the experience to deliver on his promises. I have no doubt that he will be an outstanding representative for District 67."

Who is Ali Sajjad Taj?

Ali Sajjad Taj is currently serving as the mayor pro tem of Artesia for the third consecutive time. This city falls in the District 67 that he intends to represent in the State Assembly.

He faces primary elections in June 2026. For that, he has started building momentum from the day one and plans to host a number of fundraisers in the months to come.

Previously, Taj has also served as president of the League of California Cities, comprising all 482 cities, in 2022-2023.

He is known for his humble attitude, collaborative approach and dedication to community improvement.

The State Assembly candidate's parents hail from Lahore. His father, Shuja-ul-Hassan, was the president Habib Bank Limited who had moved to California a few decades ago and also made name as a community leader.

Endorsements

In addition to Quirk-Silva, Taj has also secured the endorsements of Senator Josh Newman (SD 29), State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (AD 73), Assemblywoman Blanca Pacheco (AD 64), Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains (AD 35), Assembly member Mike Gipson (AD 65) and Senator Bob Archuleta (SD 30).

His campaign is further supported by a broad range of local leaders who recognise his dedication to community service. They include:

Los Angeles — County Supervisor Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchelle

Artesia — Mayor Tony Lima and Councilmembers Rene Trevino and Monica

Manalo City of Cerritos — Mayor Naresh Solanki and Councilmember Lynda Johnson

Hawaiian Gardens — Mayor Victor Farfan and Councilmembers Luis Rao and Maria Teresa Del Rio

Buena Park — Mayor Susan Sonne, Vice Mayor Joyce Ahn and Councilmembers Art Brown and Connor Traut

Fullerton — Mayor Pro Tem Fred Jung

La Palma — Mayor Marshal Goodman

Orange City — Mayor Pro Tem Arianna Barrios

If he succeeds in getting Democratic Party ticket to represent the District, Taj has a fair chance of winning the seat.

District 67 is known as a leaning Democrat area and is home to East Asians. Most of the leaders of this community have already endorsed Taj.

Campaign Focus

In a formal document issued to media, Taj's campaign has claimed to focus on addressing the critical issues that affect the residents of District 67.

His platform includes:

Education: He intends to secure increased funding for public schools, provide additional resources for teachers, and ensure that students have access to high- quality education.



Public safety: He is committed to enhancing community policing, supporting law enforcement, and improving public safety in neighborhoods across the district.

Affordable housing and homelessness: With a focus on the housing crisis, Taj will advocate for the construction of affordable housing and programmes to assist first-time homebuyers and renters.

Environmental sustainability: He has vowed to promote clean energy initiatives and support policies that aim to reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment.

Economic growth: He has promised to support small businesses, stimulate job creation, and bring state resources to District 67 to foster economic development.

Senior citizens and veterans: Taj has promised to fight for the senior and veterans of Orange County in Sacramento.

Taking a look at his political journey, Taj seems to have taken the right approach to move up the ladder.

He was first elected as a council member and went on to become mayor. He is now set to progress with his participation in the polls for state assembly with hopes to contest for Congress in the future.