 
Geo News

Meghan Markle hopes for Prince Harry, King Charles reunion?

Meghan Markle seemingly puts ego aside to support Prince Harry amid royal family feud

By
Web Desk
|

September 14, 2024

Meghan Markle hopes for Prince Harry, King Charles reunion?
Meghan Markle hopes for Prince Harry, King Charles reunion?

Meghan Markle is throwing her support behind Prince Harry as he attempts to mend fences with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

A source told Heat Magazine that the Duchess of Sussex is hoping for a reunion between her husband and the monarch despite her views of the royal family.

The insider said that Meghan is also “encouraging” Harry, the Duke of Sussex, to reach out to his old friends to help reconnecting with Charles and the royal family.

Despite her own strained relationship with the members of the royal family, the source said Meghan is doing her “best to be supportive” of Harry and “stay positive.”

“Harry’s been reaching out to old friends, and is even talking about potentially going over again at Christmas,” the insider added.

While Meghan hopes for a positive outcome, she is also cautious, harboring some skepticism about the royal family's intentions, the insider noted.

They said, “He’s been getting word that Charles is open for that at some point, and Meghan would love for that to be true. She wants him to have peace, but at the same time, she can’t help but feel slightly skeptical.”

Buckingham Palace releases statement after Prince Harry's surprise move video
Buckingham Palace releases statement after Prince Harry's surprise move
King Charles, Kate Middleton hold secret meeting as alarm bells ring in palace
King Charles, Kate Middleton hold secret meeting as alarm bells ring in palace
Here's why royal family will never 'complain or explain' about Harry's shocking claims
Here's why royal family will never 'complain or explain' about Harry's shocking claims
Nicole Kidman shares secrets from the set of 'The Perfect Couple'
Nicole Kidman shares secrets from the set of 'The Perfect Couple'
Prince Harry's future plans regarding UK return laid bare
Prince Harry's future plans regarding UK return laid bare
Kate Hudson reveals Elton John spilled surprising secrets about her dad
Kate Hudson reveals Elton John spilled surprising secrets about her dad
Meghan Markle struggles to support Prince Harry as he takes new decision
Meghan Markle struggles to support Prince Harry as he takes new decision
Here's why Prince William 'found it easier to cut ties' with Harry
Here's why Prince William 'found it easier to cut ties' with Harry