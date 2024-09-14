Meghan Markle hopes for Prince Harry, King Charles reunion?

Meghan Markle is throwing her support behind Prince Harry as he attempts to mend fences with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.



A source told Heat Magazine that the Duchess of Sussex is hoping for a reunion between her husband and the monarch despite her views of the royal family.

The insider said that Meghan is also “encouraging” Harry, the Duke of Sussex, to reach out to his old friends to help reconnecting with Charles and the royal family.

Despite her own strained relationship with the members of the royal family, the source said Meghan is doing her “best to be supportive” of Harry and “stay positive.”

“Harry’s been reaching out to old friends, and is even talking about potentially going over again at Christmas,” the insider added.

While Meghan hopes for a positive outcome, she is also cautious, harboring some skepticism about the royal family's intentions, the insider noted.

They said, “He’s been getting word that Charles is open for that at some point, and Meghan would love for that to be true. She wants him to have peace, but at the same time, she can’t help but feel slightly skeptical.”