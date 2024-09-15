King Charles secretly contacts Archie, Lilibet?

King Charles in contact with Archie, Lilibet?

King Charles is seemingly in contact with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet amid reports the monarch is desperate to meet them.



According to a report by the Daily Express, King Charles is set to reach out to Harry on his 40th birthday, today Sunday.

However, the outlet, citing sources claimed King Charles will call Harry via Skype on Sunday afternoon UK time so that he can catch his son as soon as he wakes up in California.

The insider said, "The King will reach out to Harry on his birthday. Although the family are not as close as they once were, there is still a lot of love there."

Moreover, the tipster’s comments show that King Charles is in contact with his California-based grandchildren secretly.

The insider said, “They tend to use Skype when they communicate because they can see each other and it's all set up by staff so it runs smoothly."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes that Harry could be experiencing some regrets over his decision to leave his home country and the royal family on his 40th birthday.