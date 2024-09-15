 
Ahsan Ayaz to contest for 247 International Squash Championship title today

In semifinals, Ayaz delivered dominant performance, defeating Egypt’s Elbarbary with convincing score of 3-0

Faizan Lakhani
September 15, 2024

Pakistan squash player Ahsan Ayaz. —Reporter/ File
KARACHI: Pakistan's Ahsan Ayaz has secured a spot in the final of the 247 International Squash Championship, currently being held in the United States.

In the semifinals, Ayaz delivered a dominant performance, defeating Egypt’s Karim Elbarbary with a convincing score of 3-0. The scores line was 11-3, 11-7, and 11-0.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, the 25-year-old also overcame his compatriot Fawad Khalil, winning with scores of 11-7, 11-5, and 11-5.

In the final, the second-seeded Pakistani player will face Egypt's third-seeded Mohamed Sharaf on September 15. The 247 International Squash Championship offers a total prize pool of $3,000.

This will be Ayaz’s consecutive international titles, if won, as he clinched Colleyville Open Squash 2024 on September 1. The Pakistani player had defeated India’s Yash Bhargava by 3-1.

The Colleyville Tournament also had total prize money of $3,000.

Ahead of the semi-final clash, Ayaz had expressed excitement on Saturday.

He wrote on his X account: “Excited to have made it to the Semi-Final of the 247 International Squash Championship 2024 in NJ, USA. Looking forward to facing Karim Elbarbary of Egypt today at 4PM EST.”

