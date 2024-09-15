Kate Middleton into a slick celebrity due to Buckingham Palace

Experts have just bashed Kate Middleton’s attempts to appear as a slick celebrity.

Royal commentator and author Richard Eden made these comments public.

He weighed in on everything during an interview on The Mail’s royal talk show Palace Confidential and started by referencing an older claim of his that states, “Kensington Palace going down this route of the Hollywood-style video does make me quite uneasy.”

And what worries the author is that “William and Catherine are vulnerable to PR people who want them to be these slick celebrities.”

All in all, its important for them to remember that “that’s not what the Royal Family is. It’s important to make that distinction.”

He even doubled down on his earlier claims in a piece for the Daily Mail that came after Kate’s cancer-free video admission released.

In it he said, “They should follow the example of Queen Elizabeth. The late Queen was always keen to keep up to date with the latest technology but, at the same time, maintain the dignity of the Monarchy.”

“I’m sure that she would have done as Catherine did with her statement in March, following her cancer diagnosis, and perhaps release a simple video updating the nation on her health – but no more than that.”