King Charles risking monarchy's future in bid to reunite with Prince Harry

King Charles seems ready to turn the British monarchy into a “circus” after wishing his rebellious son, Prince Harry, on his 40th birthday.



According to a royal expert, the King would turn the monarchy into "nothing more than a circus” if he invites the Duke of Sussex back into the royal family fold.

In a discussion on GB News, Charles' former gardener, Jack Stokes, urged the Royal family to "bring Prince Harry back into the fold" on the Duke of Sussex's 40th birthday.

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams disagreed with him, sharing that a reconciliation between Harry and the royal family is not that simple.

He said that the monarchy's need for dignity while citing the damage caused by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle's Oprah interview, Netflix documentary, and his memoir, Spare.

"They've monetised the rift with the Royal Family, and also they've harmed the Royal Family,” he stated.

"I wish it was as simple as Jack says, because it simply isn't. Firstly, as the monarchy needs a certain amount of dignity, it's a pivotal part of our unwritten constitution,” the expert added.

He augued that Harry's return into the royal family fold could turn the monarchy into "nothing more than a circus."