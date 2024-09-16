Anna Kendrick reveals she lacks key life skill

Anna Kendrick is preparing for her directorial debut with 'Woman of the Hour'

Anna Kendrick spends her free time right at home, but not in the kitchen.

“I'm kind of a homebody. Either I'm out and working or I want to be a homebody,” Kendrick told People.

A Simple Favor 2 star is a homebody and chooses to relax when she has time away from the set.

"I don't cook. I don't know how to," Kendrick shared with a laugh. “I really just don't know how to do anything useful in life.”

The Trolls star added that her breaks from filming are for a “bit of downtime.”

“Just staying put and staying in L.A., and just focusing on releasing the baby is the right thing to do,” Kendrick added, referring to her directorial debut Woman of the Hour, which drops on Netflix on October 18.

“It's not a surprise to anybody that I'm kind of a lazy bones, and so just convenience and ease is everything," she joked.

Apart from her Woman of the Hour, Anna Kendrick was busy working on A Simple Favor 2 this year.

A Simple Favor 2 stars Blake Lively alongside the Pitch Perfect alum, and the duo were seen filming in Italy in April.