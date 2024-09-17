 
Palace plays down King Charles, Prince Harry reunion hopes after public wish

Insider shares surprising reason why King Charles shared birthday message for Prince Harry

September 17, 2024

King Charles's office has downplayed the significance of his public birthday message to his “darling boy” Prince Harry, debunking any hopes of a royal reconciliation.

Amid speculations about a possible reconciliation between the Duke of Sussex and the members of the Royal family, a Palace source claimed the post was merely a “formal acknowledgement.”

The insider spilt to Daily Beast that the Palace “sometimes posted for landmark birthdays of non-working royals.”

They added, that “generally” social media accounts of the Royal family members only acknowledge milestone birthdays and non-landmark birthdays are usually ignored.

However, a friend of Charles revealed that the monarch genuinely wants to be part of his son Harry's life after he sent public wishes to the Duke to mark his milestone birthday.

“The King has made it very clear that he loves Harry and wants to be part of his and his family’s life,” they told the publication.

"Publicly wishing him a happy 40th birthday is completely of a piece with that ambition,” the pal further added. 

