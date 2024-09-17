UK to roll out new travelling requirements for travellers

Arriving passengers queue at UK Border Control at the Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain June 29, 2021. — Reuters

Travelling to the United Kingdom will no longer be as easy in 2025 as it previously was because the country plans to implement a new travel rule by the next year for European travellers.

The travel rule, aimed at citizens of the European Union, will make visiting the UK slightly challenging for European travellers, who currently do not need a visa nor a fee payment to travel to the country.

These travel perks, however, will end as soon as April 2025, according to CNN.

According to a recent announcement by the UK government, Europeans travelling without a visa will be required to pay a £10 waiver fee to enter the country.

The new rule, that does not apply to British or Irish citizens, will be implemented as part of the country's aim to digitise its border and immigration system with an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) scheme.

The non-refundable fee will apply to all visitors to the UK, including babies and children, without a visa, or permission to live, work or study, according to plans announced by UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Presently, citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are required to apply for an ETA before entering the UK.



However, in a recent announcement by the UK Home Office, the UK Visas and Immigration and Minister for Migration and Citizenship Seema Malhotra confirmed this will be extended to include Europeans by April 2025.

It also confirmed that, before Europeans, this requirement will be extended to most other nationals, including those from the US, from November 27.

What do ETAs do?



ETAs are digitally linked to a traveller's passport and ensure that improved security checks are carried out before people begin their journey to the UK, helping to prevent abuse of the country's immigration system.

"Digitisation enables a smooth experience for the millions of people who pass through the border every year, including the visitors we warmly welcome to the UK who are predicted to contribute over £32 billion to our tourism economy this year," Malhotra said.

She added: "The worldwide expansion of the ETA demonstrates our commitment to enhance security through new technology and embedding a modern immigration system."