Demi Moore glams up with her three daughters for 'The Substance' promotion

Demi Moore appeared alongside her three daughters at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film The Substance on Monday.



The 61-year-old actress was joined on the red carpet of Directors Guild of America Theater by her daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

According to Daily Mail, the oldest and youngest daughters, Rumer and Tallulah, both looked stunning in black dresses, but Scout put on a semi-sheer brown dress.

Moreover, the quartet led a bevy of stars at the premiere, including Demi's co-lead in The Substance, Margaret Qualley.

As per the publication, Demi's stepped out to promote her new horror film The Substance, in which she portrays a TV aerobics instructor who, after being fired, learns of The Substance, a secret serum that creates a separate, alternate version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley, that will allow her to exist in a younger body.

Additionally, as reported by the outlet, the substance requires the two personalities to switch back and forth between their bodies, and Demi's character discovers that there are some stomach-churning side effects when she takes too much of The Substance in hopes of living in the younger body long term.

Furthermore, The Substance movie is set to hit the theatres on September 20.