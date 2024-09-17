Reese Witherspoon shares sneak-peek into Emmy Awards night

Reese Witherspoon gave a glimpse into her girls night with her gal pals at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Witherspoon shared an Instagram carousel of herself hanging out with The Morning Show costar Jennifer Aniston, the show's director and executive producer Mimi Leder at the event.

In the carousel post, the first shot revealed the trio posing at dinner before Witherspoon cozied up to her longtime friend and Big Little Lies costar Laura Dern for a mirror selfie.

Moreover, a further snap showed Aniston posing with Dern inside the ceremony, which was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.



Additionally, Reese captured another selfie of herself and Dern in a car, as well as sharing a clip of them walking down a hallway and another full-length shot focusing on her strapless black Dior dress, which featured floral detailing on the bodice and a tulle skirt.

According to People, the Legally Blonde actress, who was nominated alongside Aniston for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for their work on The Morning Show, wore her hair up and added some smokey eye makeup and a gold clutch.

In terms of the caption, Witherspoon wrote, "Girls’ night at the Emmy’s,” with several hearts.

Furthermore, Reese previously shared some snaps of her glam look on Instagram by writing in the caption, "Emmys night!! So excited to celebrate @themorningshow season 3 and all of the amazing people who made it happen.”