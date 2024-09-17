Demi Moore teaches daughters valuable lesson about beauty

Demi Moore shares daughters Scout, Tallulah, and Rumer, with ex-husband Bruce Willis

Demi Moore has taught her daughters a valuable lesson in feeling good from the inside.

At the premiere of Demi’s latest movie The Substance on Monday, all three of her daughters supported the actress.

Scout Willis, 33, told People, “I think my mom has always been such a model of working on feeling good from the inside because I think there are people who are so exquisitely beautiful from the outside, who still feel so insecure and are in so much pain.”

“So I think she fostered in all of us a real desire to just feel beautiful, feel sexy, feel embodied,” she added.

Willis noted how her moms teachings helped her deal with the constant attention from media, saying, “Of course, it's a fishbowl with a lot of cameras," adding that she had to deal with the presence of "cameras throughout many awkward phases of life.”

According to Scout, her mom’s new movie The Substance takes on the outer beauty standards issue with perfectly satirical approach.

“I feel like this movie is amazing because it's poking fun a little bit, and it's giving a satirical kind of critical eye to these beauty standards,” Willis noted.

In The Substance, Moore plays Elizabeth Sparkle, an older actress who feels self-conscious about signs of aging. Elizabeth then tries a black market drug that creates a younger version of her.

The synopsis reads: "It generates another you. A new, younger, more beautiful, more perfect, you. There’s only one rule: You share time. One week for you. One week for the new you. Seven days each. A perfect balance. Easy. Right? If you respect the balance… what could possibly go wrong?"

Demi shares her daughters Scout, Tallulah, 30, and Rumer, 36, with ex-husband Bruce Willis, 69.