Photo: Rebel Wilson reveals challenges of being a brand-new mom

Rebel Wilson opened up about her struggle as the mother of 22-month-old daughter, Royce.

During a chat with PEOPLE at the premiere of her directorial debut The Deb at the Toronto International Film Festival, Rebel weighed on the time when she was juggling mom duties with professional commitments.

At the inception of this conversation, she shared that she struggled to manage being a first-time director along with taking care of her young one.

She began, "It was hard," and explained, "Royce was almost turning one. I wasn't getting very much sleep and moved the family back to Australia for it, so it was hard."

For those unversed, Rebel welcomed her daughter Royce via surrogate in November 2022.

She admitted, "I've got a bit more sleep now, now that the movie's complete and stuff,” insisting, “But it was very challenging to be a brand-new mom and to be doing a job that I'd never ever done before.”

“That's it. And I'll recover, I'll recover from that," she remarked in conclusion of this discussion.