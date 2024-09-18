 
Buckingham Palace shares delightful news as Prince Harry announces UK return

Prince Harry will return to UK days after celebrating his 40th birthday with family in US

September 18, 2024

Buckingham Palace has shared delightful post after Prince Harry made a major announcement about returning to UK.

The palace took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and announced that “The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester have been in Northern Ireland!

“Their Royal Highnesses visited Ulster Folk Museum, Emmanuel Church’s Food Pantry, and Northern Ireland Opera.”

Sharing the details on its official website, the palace said from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th September, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were in Northern Ireland to meet members of the community and celebrate their work locally.

“At the Ulster Folk Museum, their Royal Highnesses heard more about their celebration and preservation of everyday traditions. The museum are celebrating their 60th anniversary.”

The Duke of Gloucester later visited the Railway Preservation Society at Whitehead Railway Museum. During the visit, he launched steam locomotive No.171 Slieve Gullion back into traffic for the first time in 22 years.

Meanwhile, the Duchess saw the positive impact of volunteers on a tour of Emmanuel Church’s Food Pantry.

Together, they also met performers at the Northern Ireland Opera.

