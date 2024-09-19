Prince Harry files new paperwork accepting his fate in the US

Prince Harry ended up filing all new paperwork, seemingly in acceptance of his new situation in the US, and it relates to none other than the decision he made to switch his formal residential status from the UK to the US in Travalyst documents.

For those unversed, it became official sometime in June 2023 and now reads, “new country/state usually resident” as the United States of America.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier recently shed light on the significance of this decision as well as the subtle hints it gives.

He began by saying, “As always with Harry a lot can be read into his actions.”

Because “being ousted from Frogmore Cottage wounded him deeply.”

But in regards to the Firm, “Charles and William knew it had to be done to emphasise Harry and Meghan were outside The Firm but he probably still thought he could keep a base here. Now he's shown he accepts his life is in the US.”

Right now, Prince Harry is engaged in a legal battle against the Home Office after Ravec, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures decided his state-funded police protection would be pulled.