King Charles using Kate Middleton during cancer treatment: 'He needs her'

King Charles is starting to feel an ever-pressing need to have Kate by his side

September 19, 2024

King Charles using Kate Middleton during cancer treatment: ‘He needs her'

King Charles has reportedly started to use his daughter-in-law for her strength and bravery for his own cancer battle.

This bit of news has been brought to light by an inside source that is privy to the inner workings of Buckingham Palace and its correspondences.

Per this source, Kate Middleton makes sure to ‘be there’ for her father-in-law during his cancer journey.

This has come amid reports that King Charles feels absolutely ‘thrilled’ that Kate is ‘on the road to recovery’.

At this point in time, he’s reportedly ‘using her bravery as inspiration’.

For those unversed Kate Middleton recently ended her preventative chemotherapy regimen and announced that news on her Instagram account.

However, King Charles is still known to be going through his treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Hence, at this point in time the insider, spoke to InTouch Weekly, and got candid about how Kate is handling King Charles’ treatment.

Reportedly, “Not a day goes by that Kate doesn’t check in on Charles with some type of gesture, whether it’s just a few words of comfort, a care package or supportive call if she’s too busy to see him in person.”

The duo are also known to “talk for hours” these days and “the king confides in Kate more than most, which is just heartwarming and beautiful for everyone to see.”

