Katy Perry teases fans with BTS of upcoming 'Rock In Rio' performance

Katy Perry left her Brazilian fans excited ahead of her highly-anticipated Rock In Rio performance this weekend.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker took to Instagram to share pictures of herself rehearsing in a large warehouse.

While showing off her waist, Katy posed up in a cropped white faux leather jacket and matching mini skirt as she left her black hair flow down her waist in straight strands.

According to Daily Mail, the skimpy two-piece was decked out with silver rivets and rings that matched Katy's jewelry while the 13-time Grammy Award nominee stomped around the massive space in knee-high black boots.



In terms of the makeup, the proud mother-of-one rocked a bold berry lip, a rosy flush and a fluffy pair of fake eyelashes.

In one picture, Katy's personal photographer Cynthia Parkhurst captured her posing with her hands over her head and her abs in clear view.

Meanwhile, another revealed the Firework singer bending over for the camera with black sunglasses on as she squatted on the floor and looked over one shoulder at the camera.

As far as Rock in Rio is concerned, it is a biennial Brazilian multi-day music festival held at City of Rock in Rio de Janeiro.

As per the publication, Katy is headlining Dia Delas on Friday, September 20, which is a day to celebrate the power of female artists, boasting a 100% female line-up.

Moreover, Perry last performed at Rock In Rio in 2015 during her Prismatic World Tour.