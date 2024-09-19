Kate Middleton's ruthlessness would drive Prince William away: Read More

There was a ruthless side to Kate Middleton that nearly drew Prince Willaim into the hills, and the future Queen’s brother has come out to share this insight.

Insight into this has been brought forward by Kate Middleton’s own brother named James Middleton.

He broke everything down in his upcoming book Meet Elle.

According to The Sun, one of its excerpts read, “I know, too, that Ella gave him a good excuse to escape the fiercely competitive nature of the Middleton family, which emerged every time we played our favourite fast-paced card game, Racing Demon.

“William would flinch at our ruthless determination to win at all costs. He’d be delighted to be the first out, and when no longer compelled to take part, he’d slink off to cuddle Ella.

“Better still, he’d absent himself from the game entirely. ‘James, does Ella need a walk?’ he’d ask before we’d even started dealing the cards.”