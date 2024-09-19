 
Geo News

Kate Middleton's ruthlessness would drive Prince William away: Read More

Kate Middleton has and a ruthless side that Prince William could never get behind

By
Web Desk
|

September 19, 2024

Kate Middletons ruthlessness would drive Prince William away: Read More
Kate Middleton's ruthlessness would drive Prince William away: Read More

There was a ruthless side to Kate Middleton that nearly drew Prince Willaim into the hills, and the future Queen’s brother has come out to share this insight.

Insight into this has been brought forward by Kate Middleton’s own brother named James Middleton.

He broke everything down in his upcoming book Meet Elle.

According to The Sun, one of its excerpts read, “I know, too, that Ella gave him a good excuse to escape the fiercely competitive nature of the Middleton family, which emerged every time we played our favourite fast-paced card game, Racing Demon.

“William would flinch at our ruthless determination to win at all costs. He’d be delighted to be the first out, and when no longer compelled to take part, he’d slink off to cuddle Ella.

“Better still, he’d absent himself from the game entirely. ‘James, does Ella need a walk?’ he’d ask before we’d even started dealing the cards.”

Meghan Markle's raging terror towards people exposed: ‘Prince Harry supports her'
Meghan Markle's raging terror towards people exposed: ‘Prince Harry supports her'
Katy Perry teases fans with BTS of upcoming 'Rock In Rio' performance
Katy Perry teases fans with BTS of upcoming 'Rock In Rio' performance
'Penguin's Cristin Milioti gives her honest take about 'The Batman' actresses
'Penguin's Cristin Milioti gives her honest take about 'The Batman' actresses
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage on brink of collapse as Duke takes decision
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage on brink of collapse as Duke takes decision
King Charles finally proves there's no way back for Prince Harry
King Charles finally proves there's no way back for Prince Harry
Eric Roberts clarifies his 'asinine' statement about sister Julia's success
Eric Roberts clarifies his 'asinine' statement about sister Julia's success
Prince Harry sees huge possibility of Royal family return with major role video
Prince Harry sees huge possibility of Royal family return with major role
Kate Middleton turns to Queen Camilla to join forces for King Charles' sake
Kate Middleton turns to Queen Camilla to join forces for King Charles' sake