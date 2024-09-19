Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury's 'make-or-break' trip leaves pals 'worried'

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are reportedly planning a crucial holiday together.

The couple, who announced their breakup last month, are planning a trip to test if their relationship can be repaired.

According to Heat magazine, Tommy and Molly-Mae's friends are concerned about their "make or break" vacation.

An insider claimed that Molly-Mae has been deeply upset since the split and is now in "complete shock." They allege that Tommy has been making efforts to win her back.

Despite her focus on launching a new fashion brand and caring for her daughter, Molly-Mae is considering this trip to the Maldives with Tommy to see if they can mend their relationship.

Friends of Molly-Mae are "worried" about this decision, fearing it may not be in her best interest to let Tommy back into her life.

The couple, who first met on Love Island in 2019, were once seen as the perfect pair. They bought a £4 million mansion in Cheshire, welcomed their daughter Bambi, and got engaged last year.

Tommy has expressed his sadness over the breakup on Instagram, stating, "The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our families' privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."