Meghan Markle, Prince Harry a no-show in Montecito neighbourhood

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are unpopular in Montecito neighbourhood

September 20, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are widely disliked by their height neighbours in California.

The Duchess of Sussex, who lives in the posh neighbourhood of Montecito, has ticked off her neighbours due to lack of engagement.

A resident of the area anonymously writes in Montecito Journal saying they "cannot wait for her [Meghan] to go."

Meanwhile, society columnist for the journal Richard Mineards says : “It’s a very wealthy community, we have a lot of people giving a lot of money to our cultural organisations as well as charities, but we don’t see them.

“They live rather splendidly, it couldn’t be a nicer place.

He then noted: “The community is waiting for them – they’re gnashing at the bit. The cachet of a Duke and Duchess!”

