Prince Harry desperate to run from his ‘Californian paradise': ‘There's trouble'

Sources have just voiced fears surrounding the possibility that there is trouble in paradise because of the way Prince Harry seems intent on ‘running away’ from his Californian paradise, all the way to the UK.

According to an insider who recently sat with Radar Online, “There's clearly trouble in their California paradise.”

This same source also went as far as to offer a reasoning for this assumption and pointed out, “If things were going the way Meghan assured him they would, why would Harry be so desperately trying to finagle a return to the country and family he's relentlessly bashed?”

For those still unversed there have been multiple reports in circulation claiming that Prince Harry has turned to his former UK aides and old pals to try and return into the royal fold.

Since that was revealed, he also celebrated his 40th birthday and even received birthday wishes and real estate on the Royal Family’s Instagram accounts.