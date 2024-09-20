King Charles breaks cover as Prince Harry announces UK return

King Charles has paid a visit to royal navy crew members stationed in Scotland on Thursday to thank them and their families for their service.



According to palace, the visit was the first the King made to HN Naval Base Clyde as Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces. He had visited the military site in 2011 and 2013 as The Prince of Wales.

The palace shared a video of King Charles visit saying, “As well as meeting serving personnel and their loved ones, The King also boarded a Vanguard-class vessel and was given a tour.

“Before departing the submarine, His Majesty met the Submariners who have spent the greatest amount of time under the waves.”

Welcomed on-site by First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key, King Charles received the Royal Salute before being greeted by senior members of the Royal Navy.

During his visit the King met with a group of Gold Deterrent Pin holders, giving his thanks for their outstanding contribution.

This is King Charles first public appearance after Prince Harry confirmed his UK return earlier this week.

The WellChild tweeted, “We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards on 30th Sept. The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event.”